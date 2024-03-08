Trivium Media Group bags the creative, media & digital mandate for Pareha

Trivium Media Group has secured the creative, media and digital mandate of Pareha. As Pareha's chosen partner for creative, media and digital communication, Trivium Media Group is expected to enhance the brand's presence in the fashion industry. The brand will be handled by Trivium’s Pune Team.
Trivium Media Group's mandate encompasses a comprehensive strategy spanning digital, print, and outdoor communications, with the aim of bolstering Pareha's brand presence nationally.
Ovez Khan, CEO of Trivium Media Group, emphasized their strength in performance marketing and AI-driven strategies tailored to fashion and lifestyle brands. He highlighted the significance of the partnership, underscoring Trivium's commitment to enhancing Pareha's brand positioning and return on advertising spend (ROAS). He said, said “Our expertise lies in fashion and luxury brands. We excel in achieving desired brand positioning and ROAS, and our strength in performance marketing is unmatched. We are known as a boutique AI agency for fashion and lifestyle brands. Our brand partnership with Pareha is significant, as it enhances our portfolio and the legacy in the lifestyle and fashion sector. With our dedicated and responsible brand management team, we're ready to elevate Pareha in the competitive fashion and lifestyle market.
Mehul Jain, Pareha's Founder, expressed excitement over the collaboration with Trivium Media Group, citing their proven success, deep expertise, and innovative strategies. He lauded Trivium's effective campaigns for bolstering Pareha's offline presence and enriching customer interactions, setting the stage for future success. “We're thrilled to partner with Trivium Media Group, knowing their proven success, deep expertise, innovative strategies, and commitment to client’s happiness. With Trivium by our side, we're eager to enhance our brand’s presence and enrich our customer interactions across all platforms. Their effective campaigns have already boosted our offline presence, bringing more shoppers to our store and deepening our connection with customers. Together, we're set for success!", said Mehul.