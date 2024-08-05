TruthIn onboards Revant Himatsingka as brand ambassador

Revant Himatsingka aka FoodPharmer has partnered with TruthIn for packaged food, personal care and cosmetic products. Joining TruthIn as its brand ambassador, the creator will scale up his efforts to dispel myths around mislabeled food products.
Consumers in India are increasingly being misled by deceptive packaging and clever marketing which often uses exaggerated portion sizes and vibrant imagery to make products appear healthier. As a result, this partnership will empower consumers by promoting label transparency, better alternatives and clarity about the packaged foods being consumed on an everyday basis.
Ravi Putrevu, Co-founder and CEO at, NatFirst, TruthIn’s parent company, stated that, "Partnering with Food Pharmer allows us to reach a broader audience to promote transparency and clean labelling. Revant’s exceptional courage and dedication is truly inspiring and aligns perfectly with our ethos. It was only a matter of time that we got together on this. I look forward to working with him and taking this movement to a whole new level."
Revant Himatsingka, a trained nutritionist and food label expert, said, “I am thrilled to join forces with TruthIn. Earlier when I was involved with them in an advisory capacity, I found their rating system and personalized match meter to be the most accurate. I believe that TruthIn can genuinely help consumers make more informed choices. This greatly supports my vision for a healthier India. By deepening our ties, we’ll catalyse a more informed and health-conscious India, ready for tomorrow's opportunities."
Dr Aman Basheer, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, NatFirst, added that, "This partnership is a natural fit. We strive to provide the most reliable information possible based on the most credible medical sources available globally so that together we can promote better health and overcome the ongoing NCD epidemic. We want to empower consumers to make the best possible decisions for their individual and family’s health."