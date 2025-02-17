Tune agency founded by Tuhin Arya & Neel Nigam makes its debut

Tuhin Arya and Neel Nigam have launched Tune, a creative agency drawing on their decade-long experience in developing impactful campaigns. With Bandstand Videos and Tikdum Studios now serving as its in-house production arms, Tune aims to bring a fresh approach to advertising where creativity takes centre stage.
Bandstand Videos has produced over 200 film campaigns, while Tikdum Studios is known for its product films, incorporating CGI and visuals. Both studios have worked with brands such as Urban Company, DSP Mutual Fund, and Mamaearth.
“Tune is our effort to make advertising great again. We plan to work with like-minded brand partners for long-term value creation. The team behind Tune stands by this thought of doing exceptional work and breaking boundaries and stereotypes on the way agencies have functioned over the years,” said Tuhin Arya Co-founder & Chief Creative of Tune.
“With Tune, we want to bring back the focus on bold ideas and impactful storytelling while staying aligned with data-driven insights. The industry is evolving rapidly, and while algorithms play a role, creativity should remain at the heart of advertising. Our goal is to strike the right balance where innovation meets timeless storytelling to create campaigns that truly resonate,” said Neel Nigam, co-founder & Chief Content of Tune.
As Tune takes its first steps, the agency has closed a few accounts, with announcements on two more partnerships expected soon.