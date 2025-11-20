UFO Moviez & Miraj Cinemas partner to broaden national ad footprint

UFO Moviez has entered into a strategic partnership with Miraj Cinemas, securing exclusive advertising rights across 239 screens operated by the multiplex chain in 49 cities and 72 locations. The agreement expands UFO Moviez’s on-screen advertising network to more than 4,050 screens nationwide, including over 2,450 multiplex screens.
According to the companies, the combined network now carries an annual audience capacity of more than 1.20 billion across 1,900 locations, with 830 screens equipped with recliner seating. Miraj Cinemas, currently India’s third-largest multiplex operator, continues to add properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, with a focus on upgraded projection, sound systems and premium-format auditoriums.
Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO of UFO Moviez, said the partnership would extend the company’s national footprint. “We are delighted to join hands with Miraj Cinemas in a strategic alliance that significantly strengthens our nationwide presence, taking our total advertising footprint to over 4,050 screens, including more than 2,450 multiplex screens. Miraj is one of India’s fastest-growing and most trusted cinema chains, and their addition brings unparalleled value to our premium inventory,” he said.