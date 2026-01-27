Unilever elevates Abhinav Ravikumar to CMO for personal care in India

Abhinav Ravikumar has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer for personal care in India at Unilever. He announced the move in a post on his LinkedIn.
Sharing the elevation, Ravikumar wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer, Personal Care India at Unilever!”
Ravikumar has been with Unilever since 2013 and has held a range of leadership roles across marketing, brand management and e-commerce. Most recently, he served as Global Brand Director for Lux and Lifebuoy.
Before that, Ravikumar was general manager and head of e-commerce for Hindustan Unilever, where he oversaw the brand’s online and prestige retail business in India. His earlier roles included leading home and hygiene innovation for South Asia, managing the Vim dishwash brand across multiple markets, and senior brand responsibilities for Rin and Sunlight laundry brands.
He began his career at Unilever through the brand’s Future Leadership Programme and has also worked in sales and trade marketing roles across different regions in India.