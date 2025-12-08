UPKL Season 2 returns with multi-channel broadcast and digital streaming

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is set to return for its second season from December 24, 2025, with broadcast coverage on Zee Bollywood, &Pictures HD, Anmol Cinema 2, and streaming availability on ZEE5. The season will feature 69 matches over 18 days, with commentary in Hindi.
UPKL has positioned itself as one of India’s leading state-level kabaddi leagues, with top players participating and a growing audience across the country. The league is promoted by brand ambassador Rahul Chaudhari.
Bhavesh Janavlekar, Business Head – Zee Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, stated that the broadcast partnership aims to bring regional sports content to a wider national audience. Sambhav Jain, Founder & Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, noted that the multi-channel and OTT distribution will expand the league’s reach across different regions and age groups.
Matches are scheduled daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering viewers access to the league’s competitions through both television and digital platforms.