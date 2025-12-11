Value 360 Communications secures Vega Auto Accessories’ PR mandate

Vega Auto Accessories Ltd., the road-safety brand, has appointed Value 360 Communications Limited as its strategic public relations and media relations partner. The mandate has been formalised through a new collaboration established between Value 360 and Scratchpad Digital.
Announcing the partnership, Kunal Chandak, Director, Vega Helmets India (Vega Auto Accessories Ltd.), said, “We have always believed that true leadership goes beyond market share. It is about shaping conversations that contribute back to society and make it safe. As we enter our next phase of growth and advocacy, we need a Media Relations partner who combines great industry experience, flawless execution and has an instinctive understanding of the safety ecosystem. Value 360 Communications Limited demonstrated exactly that. We are confident this collaboration will help us reach more riders, influencers, and policymakers with messages that matter, while reinforcing Vega’s position as one of the most credible voices in Indian road safety.”
The company said the move will support its efforts to strengthen its leadership narrative in rider safety and further its ambitions to set global benchmarks in design and innovation.
Manisha Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Value 360 Communications, commented, “Joining Vega Auto Accessories Ltd as an official partner is both an honour and a responsibility. For decades, the brand has been the gold standard in rider protection and trusted by millions of Indians with their lives every single day. We are thrilled to partner with a true category creator that has made safety aspirational. Through this partnership, we will amplify the brand’s extraordinary legacy, sharpen its equity as India’s no. 1 road safety brand, and ensure its stories of innovation, responsibility, and style resonate powerfully across every stakeholder segment.”