Varun Mundra appointed as Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Group Head – Media & Innovations

Varun Mundra has been elevated to the role of Group Head – Media & Innovations at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Mundra joined the brand in May 2022 as Vice President – Head of Marketing, leading brand and product marketing initiatives for the broking and distribution business. In April 2024, he was promoted to Senior Vice President – Marketing, where he played a crucial role in shaping the company’s marketing strategies, executing large-scale campaigns, and strengthening brand positioning in the competitive financial sector.
During his tenure, he spearheaded key initiatives, including the launch of CNBCTV18 x Motilal Oswal Studios and securing branding rights for Malad Metro Station, reinforcing the brand’s presence in Mumbai. His work in strategic partnerships, such as collaborating with investor Vijay Kedia, further solidified the brand’s credibility.
Before joining the brand, Mundra accumulated extensive experience in the advertising and marketing industry. His journey includes leadership roles across agencies, including The Glitch, White Rivers Media, Isobar and Jack in the Box Worldwide. Throughout this journey in the advertising industry, Mundra has worked with brands such as Netflix India, CoinSwitch Kuber, Visa India, Godrej Appliances, CEAT Tyres, Hindustan Unilever’s Surf Excel, Bru Coffee, and Knorr.
Expressing his enthusiasm in a LinkedIn post, he acknowledged the trust placed in him by the leadership team and reiterated his commitment to driving impactful campaigns.