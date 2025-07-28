Vasmol introduces Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

Vasmol, an Indian hair colour brand, announced Bollywood actress Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its latest innovation, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour and Shampoo Hair Colour.
The new product is said to be a combination of traditional henna with a modern, no-ammonia crème formulation, and the product aims to offer both vibrancy and long-lasting results without compromising on hair health.
Dheeraj Arora, Managing Director & CEO of HRIPL, the parent company of Vasmol, shared, “For over six decades, Vasmol has been an integral part of Indian homes, cherished not just in daily rituals but also deeply within our hearts. Our newest offering, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour, signifies another meaningful step forward, where tradition meets modern convenience. Vidya Balan is the perfect embodiment of Vasmol's core values, rooted in tradition yet modern in her choices. Her authentic persona resonates deeply with Indian women who value genuine, enduring beauty.”
Priyanka Puri, Sr. Vice President - Marketing, HRIPL, added, "The launch of Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour marks a pivotal moment in our brand journey, where tradition meets modern science. It’s more than just a product; it’s a promise of safe, ammonia-free grey coverage rooted in the timeless power of henna and enriched with the convenience of a crème format for today’s discerning woman. We are excited to have Vidya Balan. Her elegance, authenticity, and strong voice for self-expression perfectly mirror our brand’s ethos. She embodies the modern Indian woman who embraces her roots while moving forward with confidence. With Vidya as our ambassador, we aim to deepen consumer trust and strengthen Vasmol’s legacy across generations. Together, we proudly say - ‘Surakshit rahe mere baal, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour ka kamaal.”
Vidya Balan, commenting on the collaboration, said, “Every woman wants to look and feel her best without compromising on care. Henna has always been a special part of our culture. Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour brings that familiar goodness in a modern, no-ammonia format that women can trust. It’s safe, rooted, and beautiful, everything I believe in. I’m excited to be back with the brand that celebrates natural beauty and the joy of being yourself.”