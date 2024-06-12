VaynerMedia launches full-service agency in India

US-based VaynerMedia has announced the launch of its full-service agency in India, marking its sixth office in the Asia Pacific region and 13th globally. After over two years of operating in the country and serving Fortune 500 clients, VaynerMedia has officially opened an office to meet the needs of clients better and expand business opportunities in the Indian market.
Previously, VaynerMedia partnered strategically with local agency Step1, which will integrate seamlessly into the VaynerMedia family and operate as VaynerMedia India. The newly established VaynerMedia India will provide a comprehensive range of services, including creative, strategy, media, and consulting, with a strong focus on social media. Salman Moin will lead the office and report directly to Tim Lindley, Managing Director of Asia Pacific.
Tim Lindley, Managing Director APAC, VaynerMedia wrote in a LinkedIn post, "India’s entrepreneurial spirit, rapid economic growth, and thriving pop culture make it one of the most exciting markets in the world right now. It brings together deep-rooted tradition, fast-paced innovation, and one of the biggest social media audiences in the world; the ideal conditions for dynamic brands to thrive."
Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO and Co-Founder, VaynerMedia said, "India's deeply diverse cultural heritage combined with its rapidly growing economy and exploding social media landscape presents a truly unique and exciting opportunity for brands. The country's entrepreneurial spirit and diverse culture coupled with our team's passion, expertise, and VaynerMedia's attention-first philosophy –– now this is a recipe for explosive growth,”
“I have zero doubt that Tim and Salman will lead the team to an incredibly exciting future, and I'm excited to show the Fortune 500 brands in the region how to actually build a brand in the new marketing world.”