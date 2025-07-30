VDO.AI launches ad formats targeted at festive season shoppers

Advertising technology firm VDO.AI has introduced a new suite of ad formats designed to help brands enhance their presence during India's festive season. The formats span Connected TV (CTV), online video and mobile rich media, with a focus on storytelling and data-driven targeting to engage consumers.
According to the agency, the release is timed to coincide with the upcoming festive shopping window in India, which typically sees a spike in consumer spending and advertising competition. The formats include features such as 'Remote-Based Integration', 'Countdown-Based Formats' and 'Dynamic Creative Optimisation'.
These formats are said to incorporate a range of technologies, including generative AI, geolocation, weather APIs, and motion sensors. Interactive elements like 'Parallax scrolling', '3D cube animations', 'trivia quizzes' and 'expandable carousels' aim to increase engagement and improve ad effectiveness.
Commenting on the launch, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, "The festive period brings massive opportunity, but also intense pressure. With rising ad spends, fragmented attention spans and higher-than-ever performance expectations, brands need more than visibility; they need precision, personalisation, and proof of performance. Whether it's delivering a 95% video completion rate on CTV or outperforming CTR benchmarks across Online Video and Display, VDO.AI’s festive ad suite delivers all of this while driving measurable outcomes for brands."
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, added, "India's festive season represents the pinnacle of consumer engagement, and our comprehensive tech stack ensures brands can deliver the right message at the right moment. This technical sophistication, combined with VDO.AI’s real-time optimisation capabilities, ensures brands can navigate the complexity of festive advertising while achieving superior performance metrics across every touchpoint in the consumer journey."