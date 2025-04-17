VDO.AI rolls out cricket-themed ad formats for CTV and display

As cricket viewership surges during major tournaments, advertising technology company VDO.AI has launched a set of cricket-themed advertising formats designed for Connected TV (CTV) and display environments.
The new formats, 'QuickFrame, Interactive Storytelling, and InMotion', are intended to enable advertisers to incorporate real-time cricket elements into their campaigns. These features include the ability to display live match scores and trigger specific messages in response to on-field events such as sixes, boundaries, or wickets.
The formats also support visual customisation, such as team-themed animations, and offer interactive elements like QR codes and carousel galleries. These tools aim to increase engagement by allowing viewers to access additional information or take immediate action from the ad interface.
According to the company, the formats utilise Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) technology, supported by artificial intelligence and a contextual engine, to deliver real-time, event-driven updates during matches.
Speaking on the launch, Amitt Sharma, Founder and CEO, of VDO.AI, said, “At VDO.AI, we operate at the dynamic intersection of brands and advertising platforms, serving as the bridge that empowers both to elevate their advertising strategies through our innovative ad solutions. With our newly launched cricket-themed ad formats, we are not only reimagining the way brands advertise during sporting events but also setting a new benchmark to drive engagement and return on investment (ROI). By moving beyond passive, run-of-the-mill ads to dynamic, interactive experiences, our vision is to supercharge advertising, empowering brands with innovative tools that drive deeper audience engagement and lasting brand recall”.
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, spearheading the technology behind the initiative, stated, “As cricket viewership, especially IPL, in the country has scaled to unprecedented heights, brands are vying for consumer attention and want to leave no stone unturned to maximise the ROI of their advertising campaigns. At VDO.AI, technology is at the core of everything we do. From real-time scorecard integrations to dynamic, moment-driven creatives and interactive QR codes, VDO. AI’s cricket-themed ad formats have the potential to help brands cut through the noise and transform such cricketing events into a hub for digital engagement.”