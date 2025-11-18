Venture Communications secures creative & media mandate for Nayara Energy

Venture Communications has secured a creative and media mandate for Nayara Energy, following a multi-agency pitch.
The agency is expected to oversee campaign planning, media buying and creative development for nationwide deployment. It has been named the Agency on Record for the company’s corporate media planning, buying and creative (ATL) duties.
Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Ventures Communications, said the mandate reflects the agency’s capability to deliver integrated communication and media services across diverse markets. He added that its long-standing experience has helped build systems suited for large-scale campaigns requiring innovation, regional coverage and structured execution.
Vitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of the agency, said the company is a well-established brand with national presence, adding that the agency will work on unified brand visibility through structured planning and creative execution to reach wider audiences.
Campaign content development is being led by Mr. Rahul Sarkar, Executive Director and Chief Creative Officer, supported by the agency’s art, copy and production teams. Media planning and buying are being overseen by Media Director Vishakha Borija and her team.
The agency will use its internal tools for planning, monitoring and deploying campaigns across media platforms.