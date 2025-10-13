Vertiv appoints Scott Armul as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Vertiv has announced the appointment of Scott Armul as the Chief Product and Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2026. His appointment follows the planned retirement of Chief Technology Officer Stephen Liang. Liang will step down after three decades at the company, having shaped its technology strategy and innovation initiatives.
Speaking on the leadership change, Gio Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Vertiv, said, “Stephen's contributions to Vertiv have been far-reaching throughout his tenure, and he has played an essential role in defining and driving our technology strategy and innovation agenda. His leadership has been instrumental in positioning Vertiv as a technology innovator in our industry, and his legacy will continue to influence our future success."
Armul, promoted to executive vice president, global portfolio and business units in January 2025, will now oversee the technology office along with engineering research, development, and the company’s portfolio of business units. The move is intended to better align technology development with business strategy and customer needs.
Having joined Vertiv in 2009, Armul has held multiple technical and leadership roles across the company, providing experience in both market and operational dynamics.