Verve Media secures local SEO mandate for The Game Palacio

Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency, has been appointed as the local SEO partner for The Game Palacio.
As part of the mandate, the agency is expected to lead the local SEO strategy for the brand's flagship venues across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Noida.
Speaking about the mandate, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder of Verve Media, said, “We’re excited to partner with The Game Palacio to enhance its visibility across the country. It’s a brand that redefines leisure through a premium, curated experience and our goal is to match that energy in search.”
Joyrenba Singha, Principal Lead, Digital Marketing at Prasuk Jain Hospitality, said, “At The Game Palacio, our vision has always been to blend luxury with immersive entertainment, and digital visibility is key to that journey. Partnering with Verve Media has been an exciting step forward - their data-driven approach to local SEO is already reflecting in improved discovery across key markets. Together, we’re building a stronger digital foundation for each of our flagship destinations.”
With digital discovery playing a critical role in consumer decisions around entertainment and dining, the agency is set to deliver precision-targeted visibility and is expected to strengthen the brand’s local and digital reach.