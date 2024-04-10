Verve Media bags the video creation mandate for True North

The digital marketing agency, Verve Media, has retained its video creation mandate for True North, a private equity firm, marking the fourth consecutive year of collaboration.
Over the past three years, Verve Media created strategy-driven videos that reflect True North's vision and values, ensuring ongoing audience engagement. Moving forward, Verve Media will continue pushing creative boundaries to further elevate True North's brand presence through visual storytelling.
Mayur Gole, Co-Founder of Verve Media, said, “The journey with True North has been remarkable. We're thrilled to continue crafting compelling visual narratives, showcasing their story in innovative ways. As we look forward, we're excited to further enhance True North's brand presence through our collaborative efforts. Our commitment remains unwavering as we strive to exceed expectations and achieve remarkable milestones together.”
Reflecting on the partnership, Chirag Mistry, Corporate Communications Lead at True North, shared, "We're delighted to extend our collaboration with Verve Media. Their expertise in developing strategy-driven videos and deep understanding of True North has been instrumental in helping us reach new heights. We are confident this ongoing collaboration will further solidify our brand's position and drive continued success.”
Verve Media has provided digital solutions to clients from diverse industries including clients like Sunteck Realty, Shell, Wipro, Rummy Circle, Infosys, Uber, Property Pistol, Pragati Group, TEDx, The Juice Beauty, and NABARD, among others.