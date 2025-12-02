Vineet Bajpai named CEO of Omnicom Production India

Vineet Bajpai has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Production in India, a key leadership move following the global merger of Omnicom Group and IPG.
In his new role, Bajpai is tasked with scaling the integrated production, content and delivery infrastructure, a strategic push as Omnicom seeks to turn India into a production and content hub under its global network.
Bajpai’s journey in the Indian advertising and media space is marked by early entrepreneurial success, when he founded Magnon Solutions at 22, built it into one of India’s pioneering digital agencies, which was later acquired by Omnicom.
He also served as CEO of TBWA India and has led diverse creative, digital and client-delivery work.