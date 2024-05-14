Vishal Gaba joins Push Sports as Chief Marketing Officer

Push Sports has appointed Vishal Gaba as the Chief Marketing Officer. Gaba used to be the Associate Director of Marketing at Bira 91 from September 2021 to May 2024. He was responsible for leading the marketing communications for all verticals of Bira 91 including Beer, Beyond Beer - Ciders & Seltzers, Pubs - Taprooms & The Beer Café and Merch store.
His move to Push Sports has been revealed on LinkedIn. Gaba's post read, “Sports has always been my first love. I’m excited to share that in my new role I’ll be spearheading Marketing at Push Sports (seen on Shark Tank), one of the fastest-growing sports tech start-ups in the country. With 7000 kids already trained, 20+ facilities live and 25 schools already as partners, I am thrilled to be a part of Push’s journey in contributing towards the growth of sports in the country and make India a sporting superpower.”
Gaba has over 16 years of experience in marketing, digital marketing, and communications and has worked at companies including Movified, The Social Booth, Genesis BCW, Adfactors PR, and others.
Before joining Bira 91, he was a part of BCW Global as the Regional Director of APAC Digital Innovation Group.