Vishal Gaba moves on from Bira 91

Vishal Gaba has announced that he is moving out from Bira 91. Gaba joined the brand in 2021 as the Associate Director of Marketing. He announced his movement in a LinkedIn post.
At the company, Gaba was responsible for leading the marketing communications for all verticals of Bira 91 including Beer, Beyond Beer - Ciders & Seltzers, Pubs - Taprooms & The Beer Café and Merch store.
Before joining the brand, Gaba was a part of BCW Global as the Regional Director of APAC Digital Innovation Group. Gaba has over 16 years of experience in marketing, digital marketing, and communications and has worked at companies including Movified, The Social Booth, Genesis BCW, Adfactors PR, and others.