Vishal Shah to head AI product management under Meta’s latest reshuffle

Meta Platforms has appointed company veteran Vishal Shah to head product management for its artificial intelligence products, the social media firm said on Monday.
The move highlights Meta’s growing focus on artificial intelligence as it competes with Microsoft and startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic to develop advanced AI models.
Shah, who previously oversaw product management for Instagram for over six years, became vice president of the Metaverse division in 2021. His latest appointment was first reported by the Financial Times, which cited an internal memo stating that Shah will report to Meta’s head of AI product, Nat Friedman.
A Meta spokesperson in the report, confirmed Shah’s new role but declined to share further details. The leadership change follows Meta’s recent decision to cut about 600 jobs in its Superintelligence Labs unit, part of efforts to make its AI operations more agile and responsive.