Vivo appoints Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani as brand ambassadors

Smartphone maker Vivo has signed actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassadors in India.
The actors will front campaigns for Vivo’s V Series, a line of devices positioned around design and camera features. Their appointment comes as the company looks to expand visibility in the Indian smartphone market through celebrity-led endorsements.
Geetaj Chanana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said: “At vivo, our philosophy has always been about creating technology that empowers people to connect, express, and celebrate life’s meaningful moments. We are delighted to welcome Sidharth and Kiara to the vivo family—two individuals whose authenticity and inspiring journey resonate strongly with our brand values. At the heart of this partnership lies the vivo V Series, trusted for its sleek design and portrait photography prowess. With the new vivo V60, we continue to push the boundaries of imaging innovation, offering users a device crafted to capture timeless memories with clarity, style, and elegance. Sidharth and Kiara perfectly embody this spirit, making them ideal to bring its story to life.”
The celebrity couple too, expressed their excitement, “We are really excited to start this journey with vivo – a brand that shares our love for real, unfiltered moments. Some of our favourite memories aren’t planned, they just happen. With the vivo V60, it’s easy to hold on to those moments without interrupting them. It’s not just about sleek design or a great camera, it’s about how effortlessly it fits into real life”