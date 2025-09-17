VML India elevates Milan Nakrani to Head of Media

VML India has elevated Milan Nakrani as the Head of Media.
Sharing it in a post on his LinkedIn, Narkani wrote, "Honoured to take on the position of Head of Media at VML. Excited to partner with our teams and clients in shaping the next phase of growth and innovation."
In his new role after elevation, Narkani is expected to be responsible for driving integrated media strategies, enhancing brand presence, and strengthening client partnerships to deliver impactful business outcomes.
Narkani has built over a decade of experience across agencies and brands. Before his current agency, Narkani spent over two years at Mirum India, a WPP company, where he served as Cluster Head - Media and earlier as Group Head - Media Planning. In these roles, he managed media strategy, execution, and performance across multiple digital platforms.
His earlier career included stints at agencies such as iProspect (then Communicate2), Social Wave, and ChangYou India, where he worked on digital marketing, paid media, and performance campaigns for brands across sectors, including finance, telecom, and entertainment.