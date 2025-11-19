VML names Rakesh Chawla as CEO of Enterprise Solutions Hub in India

VML has appointed Rakesh Chawla as the Chief Executive Officer of its Enterprise Solutions Hub (ES Hub) in India. The role places him at the helm of one of the company’s key technology units, which operates as a global centre of excellence within VML’s network.
According to the agency, Chawla will oversee the ES Hub’s mandate to deliver technology and business solutions for clients, with an emphasis on engineering capabilities, delivery systems, and the use of emerging technologies. The Hub works in collaboration with teams across strategy, creative, and technology functions within VML’s global operations to support client requirements across markets.
Chawla has previously held senior roles at Microsoft, Amazon, Sears, and IBM, with experience in building and managing large technology teams and global delivery operations. VML stated that his background includes work on establishing delivery centres and leading engineering teams for multinational brands.
The appointment is positioned as part of the agency’s efforts to strengthen the ES Hub’s leadership as it continues to support technology-driven projects for clients worldwide.
YiChung Tay, CEO, VML APAC, said, “With Rakesh at the helm, our clients can expect even greater access to the latest technology and creative thinking—delivered with speed, scale, and precision. His leadership will ensure we continue to set new standards for client partnership and business impact across every market we serve.”
Rakesh Chawla, CEO, VML Enterprise Solutions Hub, added, “I am excited to partner with our clients to help them move faster, innovate boldly, and realize their most ambitious goals. By combining VML’s creative vision with the Hub’s engineering excellence, we will deliver solutions that truly make a difference for our clients’ businesses and their customers.”
Symon Hammacott, Chief Experience Officer, APAC, commented, “Our clients are looking for partners who understand their challenges and can deliver meaningful, measurable results. By putting people and innovation at the center of everything we do, we help our clients turn bold ideas into business growth.”