VOX launches new ad formats in the Indian market

VOX, the AI-driven contextual advertiser, announced the launch of its latest packages, designed to meet the evolving needs of brands. The new format package combines in-image ad formats and added features to drive engagement and deliver better performing metrics for brand campaigns.
The marketing suite now offers an range of in-image formats with over 10 mechanics ranging from classic to innovative and non-standard options. The suite analyses images, videos, and text to fully understand content context, ensuring ad placements align seamlessly with user intent. This technology enables advertisers to deliver vibrant creatives enhanced with custom special effects, maximising visibility.
Its advertising formats are integrated into the content of popular websites, ensuring optimal placement at focal points, right at the center of the screen. The result? Precise, clutter-breaking ad placements empower brands to showcase their messages on premium inventory with unmatched impact.
High-performance packages for High-impact campaigns
The new packages come in four options: Basic, Light, Mix, and Video. Each package offers varying levels of in-image format diversity, creating flexible solutions that match different budget scales and performance goals. Here’s what each package offers:
Basic: This entry-level multi-format package includes programmatic banners, rich media, and premium in-image banners, delivering diverse, impactful campaigns with an average CTR of 0.56%. Its additional formats make it the most cost-effective option.
Light: Expands on the classic premium VOX 'in-image placement package' with additional in-image formats to increase visibility, and engagement, and deliver an average CTR of 0.90%
Mix: This package offers maximum visibility and 'includes special in-image formats' such as WOW Effects, Detection, Touch, DCAI, and Shopping. The Mix package offers all the features and ad formats, providing the highest user engagement. Average CTR: 1.00%
Video: 'An all-in-image placements package' offering video-based creatives for high-impact placements, designed to drive brand awareness and retention with out-stream options for maximum visibility. Average CTR: 0.81%
Premium placement and accessibility for diverse needs
The new packages make premium in-image placements accessible on platforms, elevating brand visibility and creating standout campaign moments. Clients who prioritise KPIs and have budget flexibility can leverage these packages for enhanced metrics and optimal user engagement, achieving their advertising goals with precision and efficiency.
"With our new VOX format packages, we’re bringing a premium approach to contextual marketing that meets the high standards of today's brands. These packages represent a significant advancement in digital ad solutions, delivering contextually relevant placements that break through the noise and drive measurable results." Said, Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid