Vritti Solutions debuts IT services division to drive UAE growth

Vritti Solutions Ltd., a homegrown enterprise technology provider with over two decades in the sector, has launched a dedicated IT Services Division. It aims to expand its offerings into end-to-end technology services, with a particular focus on the UAE market.
The new division marks the agency’s transition from an enterprise software provider to a broader technology services firm. It will offer production support for ERP and custom IT systems, IT infrastructure support, bespoke software development, staff augmentation, and IT-enabled services (ITeS), covering both voice and non-voice processes.
The services aim to support enterprises in retail, finance, manufacturing, logistics, and services sectors.
Speaking about the launch, Veerendra Jamdade, Founder and CEO, Vritti Solutions Ltd, said, “Enterprises globally are increasingly depending on agile tech ecosystems, and demand for robust IT infrastructure services is seeing an all-time high. Our state-of-the-art IT Services division is designed to offer comprehensive technology support to enterprises, especially in the UAE, which continues to be a hub for digital innovation and business growth. With 2 decades of expertise and a customer-first approach, we aim to become a long-term technology partner for organisations in the region.”
The agency’s recent overseas expansion, particularly into the Middle East, aligns with its strategy to deliver scalable digital solutions globally.