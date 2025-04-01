Wavemaker India named 'Best Media Agency,' Mondelez India takes 'Best Media Client' at EMVIE Awards

The Advertising Club celebrated the 25th edition of the EMVIE Awards on 28th March 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, honoring achievements in the advertising and marketing industry. In association with The Times of India and UltraTech Cement, the event recognized brand innovators and thought leaders for their exceptional media strategies. This year’s EMVIE Awards saw a record-breaking 1779 entries, with 443 shortlisted. Over 1000 professionals from the media, marketing, advertising, and research industries attended the event, where 1 Grand EMVIE, 46 Gold, 71 Silver, and 73 Bronze trophies were awarded.
Wavemaker India was named ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ with 665 points, while Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. received the title of ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’ with 380 points. Initiative Media (India) Private Limited won the Grand EMVIE for its work on Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur, with its innovative use of Gen AI and interactive storytelling.
Mindshare India and EssenceMediacom followed in second and third place, respectively. The EMVIE for Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) went to Interactive Avenues for its campaign with Chhanv Foundation, which highlighted the story of an acid attack survivor. Navneet Kabra of Wavemaker India was awarded Young EMVIE of the Year for his work on the Cadbury 5 Star and Cadbury Celebrations campaigns.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “As we celebrate 25 years of the EMVIES, it’s a moment to acknowledge how these awards have become a true reflection of our industry’s relentless pursuit of innovation, creativity, and excellence. The EMVIES have consistently evolved to capture the spirit of transformative storytelling and the power of effective media strategies. This milestone is a tribute to the passion and dedication of media professionals who continue to raise the bar with their groundbreaking work. Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 EMVIE Awards — your achievements are an inspiration, driving our industry forward. Here’s to the next 25 years of pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks.”
Punitha Arumugam, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee said, “The EMVIES have played a crucial role in shaping India's media landscape by setting new benchmarks in effectiveness and innovation. As we mark 25 years of this incredible journey, we recognize the immense talent, creativity, and strategic brilliance that elevate industry standards. This year's winners exemplify the best of what media can achieve when insights, strategy, and technology come together.”