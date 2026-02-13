Wavemaker elevates Priyanka Dhar to Client Lead

Priyanka Dhar has been elevated to Client Lead at Wavemaker, part of WPP Media.
Dhar announced her new role in a post on LinkedIn, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Client Lead at Wavemaker WPP Media! Excited to work at the intersection of strategy, scale, speed with sharp execution.”
She joined Wavemaker in 2023 as Delivery Lead - Non-Biddable. She managed non-biddable media delivery for TCCC and oversaw service-level adherence, return on investment and media buying. She also worked with agency teams on media solutions and client strategy.
Before joining Wavemaker, Dhar was General Manager at OMD Worldwide, where she worked on business development and team management.
Earlier, she served as Marketing Manager at Transsion Holdings. In that role, she handled marketing initiatives across brands including Itel, Tecno and Oraimo, and was responsible for media strategy, agency coordination and budget planning.
Dhar also served as Business Director at GroupM in Gurugram, working on accounts including Bharti AXA Insurance.
She also held roles at Star News, Maxus and Madison Communications. At Maxus, she managed brands such as SC Johnson and Dabur across different categories, overseeing annual media strategies and campaign planning.
She began her career at Mudra Communications as a management trainee and media executive, working on accounts including Grasim Suitings, Hindustan Motors and Dabur Vatika Hair Oil.