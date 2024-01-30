W.A.Y.S bags FILA & FITFLOP's integrated marketing mandate

What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.) has won the creative and digital marketing mandate for FILA & FitFlop, from the house of Metro Brands Limited (MBL).
The brands have partnered with What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.) to deliver creative solutions across online and offline channels as they expand their footprint across the country and strengthen business. What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.) will be handling the creative integrated marketing mandate which includes digital communication strategy, content creation and design, ORM, media planning, influencer marketing, etc.
Deepika Deepti, Sr. VP – Marketing, Metro Brands Limited said, “We partnered with W.A.Y.S. for their creative agility and proven ability to carve impactful narratives that resonate with our diverse audience. They have demonstrated a unique capability to blend innovation with strategy, creating campaigns that not only capture attention but also leave a lasting imprint on our brand identity. The success of our first campaign ‘For People Who Move’ together has exceeded our expectations, marking the beginning of a transformative journey. We're excited about the journey ahead as we continue to shape engaging narratives and drive unprecedented success for Metro Brands."
We are elated to partner with a heritage brand like Metro Brands & join them in their journey of delivering excellence to the Indian consumer. We're excited about taking an iconic global brand like FILA forward in India & add our creative vision to its existing legacy. With FITFLOP, we're presented with the opportunity to bring a truly fantastic product to the Indian consumer & help shape its presence & identity in the country. It is incredibly exciting to be a part of both the brands' expansion and growth story in India. We are super excited to work with the team at Metro Brands and build campaigns that make the world go "What Are You Saying!”, said Radhika Varma, Co-Founder & Head of Business Growth at W.A.Y.S.