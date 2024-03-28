W.A.Y.S. retains the digital mandate for RAI

W.A.Y.S. has retained the digital mandate for the Retailers Association of India (RAI). RAI has been associated with W.A.Y.S. since 2020 and they now enter their fourth consecutive year of partnership.
As part of the mandate, the agency will continue to handle the company’s social media presence across platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. They will enhance the IP promotions on digital and offline and continue to help the brand strengthen its online community.
Dr. Hitesh Bhatt from RAI said, “Our partnership with W.A.Y.S. has been very fruitful and we are glad to extend our collaboration with them. The creative output from the team has been phenomenal. For us digital platforms have been growing massively and we require partners who bring in agility and an always-winning attitude to the table. We are glad to find the right fit in W.A.Y.S. and we look forward to our association with them.
Sharing her views on the association Radhika Varma, Co-Founder and Head of Business Growth at W.A.Y.S. said, “RAI has been one of our oldest clients and working with them has been a great learning experience. We are glad that RAI has shown confidence in our ability to deliver results across this long-standing relation. Long-term partnerships like these help us create larger impact and work aggressively towards the larger mission of the organisation.”