Webenza takes charge of Joy Personal Care’s digital creative mandate

Joy Personal Care, an Indian home-grown personal care brand under the aegis of RSH Global, has appointed Webenza as its digital marketing agency.
Following a multi-agency pitch, the agency secured the digital creative mandate, taking on the responsibility of driving brand awareness and consideration across the brand's product portfolio through ideation and creative execution across various formats.
Both brands share a vision of blending the brand's heritage with digital marketing strategies. By leveraging technology and storytelling, they seek to inspire a new generation of beauty enthusiasts while remaining a trusted choice for loyal consumers.
Speaking about having a new digital partner, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care, said, “At Joy Personal Care, we believe that beauty is about embracing and enhancing one’s natural self rather than altering it. Our products are designed to support this philosophy, and our brand communication has always reflected this belief. We see beauty not just as a product offering but as an experience that connects deeply with our audience’s aspirations. With Webenza’s creative expertise and strategic approach, we are excited to strengthen this connection and take our digital presence to the next level."
Speaking about their appointment as partners for Joy Personal Care, Puneet Pahuja, Founder & CEO, Webenza, said, "Social media and content creators have transformed the way brands engage with their audiences, fostering authenticity and deeper connections. We are thrilled to partner with Joy Personal Care to harness the power of storytelling and content creation. With creativity at the core, we look forward to shaping a dynamic digital presence that resonates with consumers and strengthens Joy’s position as a beloved personal care brand."