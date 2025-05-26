Wella Professionals announces Manushi Chhillar as brand ambassador

Wella Professionals has announced Manushi Chhillar as its new brand ambassador for the Indian market. The appointment was revealed during the TrendVision 2024–25 Grand Finale, an event focused on hairdressing and creative expression.
This marks the first time in several years that Wella Professionals has introduced a public-facing representative for the brand. According to the company, Chhillar’s selection reflects its current focus on self-expression and the evolving landscape of professional beauty services in India.
Chhillar, a former Miss World, has been active in various fashion and beauty-related projects since her pageant win. Her association with Wella is expected to coincide with upcoming campaigns and industry events across the country.
Pravesh Saha, General Manager, Wella India and South Asia, shared his excitement: “This marks the beginning of something legendary. Manushi represents a new wave of beauty, modern, bold, and unapologetically expressive. With her as the new ambassador of Wella Professionals, we bring our vision to life: to inspire stylists to create and consumers to embrace what’s new. Everyone dreams of change, but very few dare to make it happen. Together, we will encourage people to take that leap.”