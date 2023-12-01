WhatsApp introduces secret code for Chat Lock to protect most sensitive conversations

WhatsApp is launching secret code, an additional way to protect chats and make them harder to find if someone has access to your phone or you share a phone with someone else.
Earlier this year WhatsApp rolled out Chat Lock to help people protect their more sensitive conversations.
With a secret code users will now be able to set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phone to give their locked chats an extra layer of privacy. Users have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from their chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing the secret code in the search bar. If that doesn’t suit one’s needs, they can still choose to have them appear in your chatlist. Whenever there’s a new chat which one wants to lock, they can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings.
“Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can "unintentionally" discover your most private conversations” said CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.
Secret code starts rolling out today, and in the coming months will be available globally.