WHILL India ties up with Ashish Vidyarthi as brand ambassador

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has partnered with WHILL India, a provider of personal mobility solutions, to revolutionise the Indian personal mobility vehicle market. This collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge, user-centric mobility vehicles that prioritise safety, manoeuvrability and adaptability to diverse terrains.
The partnership seeks to expand the reach of the brand's mobility vehicles across India, making personal mobility accessible to all, regardless of physical limitations or mobility challenges. It aims to promote independence and freedom of movement, transforming lives and empowering individuals to navigate their surroundings with ease.
"We are excited to collaborate with Ashish Vidyarthi, a champion of social causes. Our shared vision is to make personal mobility a reality for all Indians, ensuring that mobility becomes a right, not a privilege. We look forward to a transformative journey ahead," said Martin Cyril, Vice-President of Sales, WHILL India.
"I am thrilled to partner with WHILL, a brand that shares my passion for innovation and inclusivity. Together, we aim to create a significant impact in the lives of Indians, enabling them the freedom to move freely as well as confidently and live life to the fullest,” said Ashish Vidyarthi.