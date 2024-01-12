Whiteland Corporation appoints Karishma Kaul Babbar as director sales, CRM & marketing

Whiteland Corporation has welcomed Karishma Kaul Babbar as the director of sales, CRM, and marketing. With a career spanning over 22 years, Karishma Kaul Babbar brings expertise in steering sales, marketing, leasing, and business development functions within the real estate sector. Her experience includes leadership roles at organizations such as Landmark Group, AIPL, M3M, IREO Pvt Ltd, Vatika Group, and SDB Associates.
Commenting on her appointment, the Founder Chairman of Whiteland Corporation, Navdeep Sardana stated, “I extend a warm welcome to Karishma and wish her the very best as she is set to take up a pivotal role in the Company.”
Thrilled by the new journey she’s set to embark upon, Karishma Kaul Babbar said, “I am truly enthused by the harmonious alignment of my core values with those of Whiteland Corporation, where an unwavering commitment to integrity, and client-centricity takes precedence. The Company is synonymous to sustainability and belief in mutually congenial ecosystem for all, which is something I strongly support. I eagerly anticipate the privilege of contributing to the ongoing success of Whiteland Corporation and am excited about the boundless opportunities that await us on this transformative journey."