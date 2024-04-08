Whoppl expands to global markets

Whoppl has embarked on a global journey by forging strategic alliances with their counterparts, Hotice Inc. in Japan, Grown Media in France, and Kobe in Singapore. Serving as their only partners in India currently, Whoppl means to meet all their market requirements.
The partnerships with entities in Japan, France, and Singapore aim at solidifying Whoppl's position as a global player in the content-to-commerce space. With this expansion, Whoppl aims to support local influencers and amplify reach. Additionally, the company targets to foster collaborations beyond borders, allowing the company to broaden its business and work with clients globally.
Ramya Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Whoppl, expresses her excitement about this milestone, stating, "We see this as a strategic move to continue evolving our capabilities in the fast-moving creator ecosystem. Our vision is to create a truly borderless creator ecosystem, and these alliances mark the first steps towards that reality. We believe in the power of collaboration to elevate the influencer economy globally. Global expansion is a symphony of collaboration, where every partnership harmonizes to create a world where content and commerce intertwine seamlessly. We are extremely happy to operate on a global canvas, and we look forward to very exciting times ahead."
Evangeline Leong, Founder of Kobe Singapore excitedly shares, “I believe this partnership in the creator economy holds immense potential for fostering innovation, diversity, and global reach. This opens doors to cross-cultural content that resonates with audiences worldwide, while also expanding creators' and brand's access to international markets driving the evolution of the borderless creator economy. Together, Whoppl & Kobe's alliance paves the way for collaborative campaigns, innovative strategies, and the establishment of industry standards, shaping a more dynamic and inclusive landscape for creators and audiences alike globally.”