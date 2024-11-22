Wildest Gen Z moments: Advertising edition

If emails had personality types, Gen Z’s would likely be quirky, unfiltered, and unapologetically themselves. Forget ‘Yours sincerely’ or ‘Kind regards’, this generation prefers to sign off with ‘Stay spicy’, ‘Sent from my brain to yours’, or the refreshingly candid, ‘Thanks, but I’m still in my pyjamas’. They’ve even been known to open emails with lines like, ‘Miliye Sushil se’ (Meet Sushil), instantly breaking the ice with a sprinkle of desi charm and humour.
As a Gen Z writer myself, I can’t help but laugh at how we’re flipping the script on workplace norms. Where my millennial counterparts might triple-check for typos and overuse ‘circle back’, we’ve turned casual, relatable communication into an art form.
But while we’re busy rewriting the rulebook, our unfiltered approach sometimes leaves the older industry crowd caught between bouts of laughter and mild panic. Many have hilarious tales of Gen Z interactions that left them in splits, but on the flip side, they’re quick to point out that some things in advertising are sacrosanct.
From the importance of meeting deadlines to never underestimating the power of proofreading, older industry folks share their funniest encounters with Gen Z and follow up with advice on what this bold, meme-loving generation should never take too lightly. Trust me, you’ll laugh, nod, and maybe even take a few notes.
Vibhor Yadav, Regional Creative Officer - North & South and Founding Partner, tgthr
A few years ago, on a winter afternoon, while I was having my fifth or sixth cup of tea that day, a Gen Z writer from my team came up to me and casually said, (I don’t remember the exact words, but the key phrases stuck with me): "Hey, Friday’s a no-go for me…mental Wi-Fi isn’t connecting…need a reset. Hope this vibes with you”. She went on to assure that all work would be taken care of and deadlines met — “no cap” there
Did it vibe with me? My Millennial brain took a second to catch up, but I got it—and she got her leave. I advised her not to put that as it is in the leave portal—it might not vibe there, IYKYK (though I wasn’t sure I was using the terms correctly).
What struck me was how effortlessly they cut to the heart of the matter. Gen Z always seems to have what they call ‘main-character energy’. No beating around the bush, no wasted words—a perfect example of what advertising pundits have been preaching for years: keep it simple and short. And to add to that, Gen Z normalising mental health conversations is a game-changer for workplace culture.
Gen Z’s knack for snappy, engaging conversations sets them apart, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of storytelling. The craft must never be sacrificed for speed, especially when there is time at hand. Yes, your ability to present ideas in an interesting way is impressive, but remember, in advertising, your audience won’t always be fellow Gen Z. Take the time to understand who you’re speaking to. Write for them. Write to make them believe in what you’re selling. Don’t fall into the “delulu” of instant success. Go beyond simply passing the vibe check, dig deeper, refine your message, and maybe, you’ll rewrite the vibe too.
Rasshi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon
Most memorable Gen Z response - it was a LinkedIn message which started with the line 'Miliye Sushil se'. This Desi, a somewhat 22-year-old guy from a small city, reached out on my DM, introducing himself with this line and a video clip. Of course, I saw that under a min video which featured him talking about himself in a very normal setup. I was amused, and I still am. Honestly, I knew that I didn't care what this guy could do or not or how good is his work. All I wanted was to speak with him. I immediately asked his number and chatted with him for around 25 min to know him more. He gave me a learning that day - you don't have to do something crazy different to stand out. Most times, just being your true, honest self does the work.
Another was from a colleague (I don't refer to people who work with me as employees. I hate that term).
This Gen-Z guy, around 19 -21 years asked for leave over WhatsApp at a very crucial time when I would need everyone around. Listen to his reason - the client is very demanding, and this has affected his energy. He needs energy cleansing so he's enrolled for a two-day cleansing workshop. He stated that this is an unavoidable situation as, according to him, his brain is freezing. I swear, I died that day 😂
There are many things that Gen Z shouldn’t take too casually, but to top it all - COMMITMENT. Gen-Z is very upfront, which is good because they don't burden themselves. But what hurts the most about them is failed commitments. Most of my Gen-Z colleagues think it's okay to share something beyond the deadline because you're trying to make it better or give a finer version. For them, a deadline means nothing. Phew 😅
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers
I’ve worked with Gen-Zs for long enough to state that it’s a different race, a different vibe and a different era altogether. They’re unabashedly themselves, whether it’s having a conversation with a friend or their Boss; they don’t shy away from being candid, funny, honest, and just being themselves; they're defying the working culture in ways more than one.
With that, let's answer your first question. The creative ways in which they communicate via text, emails, and in-person leave me amazed and impressed at the same time. Citing text messages and related instances would be a tad bit difficult for me to recall, but it’s just the whole abbreviation game and the lingo they use; here’s an old reference: one of my first encounters with a bunch of Gen Z writers.
Here’s another recent example:
My personal favourites are leave emails, brief but concise and humorous, it really demonstrates their ability to convey information effectively while adding a personal touch.
First-person, the use of gifs and stickers that punch it up and the sign-offs that say please hesitate to reach out, yeah, these bros don’t know how to hesitate, anywhere!
I believe that while their fresh perspective is appreciated, there are certain aspects of the advertising world that require a more formal and professional approach. Whether it’s understanding the nuances of client communication, respecting internal and external deadlines, respecting iconic ads, not everything needs a remix, and ensuring that the quality of work doesn’t suffer.
Summing it up - from quirky emails to innovative ideas and additions to our vocab, Gen-Z is shaking up the advertising world one witty response at a time. And while we embrace their perspective and uniqueness, it’s equally important to ensure we maintain our industry's core values.
Ramya Ramachandran, Founder, Whoppl
At Whoppl, most of my team is either GenZ or a millennial, and because of the nature of the work and industry we’re in, GenZ energy works well for us. Once, while brainstorming, one of the GenZ goes like - why don’t we make the brand go “main character” in its niche? People love main-character energy!
The phrase is casual yet impactful, implying standing out in a crowded market. Their ability to tie Internet lingo into strategy not only made me smile but also caught my attention to how in tune they’re with the digital space.
One thing I feel that this generation shouldn’t take lightly is Proofreading. Gen Z’s love for speed and snappy responses is great, but there’s no room for typos in ad copy. A single misplaced comma can turn “Let’s eat, grandma” into “Let’s eat grandma.” Creativity thrives on attention to detail, and this is one old-school rule that will never go out of style.
Yasin Hamidani, Director, Media Care Brand Solutions
Gen Z's workplace communication is a mix of humour, brevity, and creativity. One memorable moment was a leave request email titled "Going Fishing", with a body that simply read, "Need a breather. Will be back stronger on Monday. 🐟✨" Though the team member had discussed her leave break prior and she was requested to drop a mail. I felt it was quirky yet clear, reflecting their knack for blending personality with professionalism. These moments, though unconventional, often bring levity and fresh energy to workplace dynamics.
While creativity and individuality are Gen Z's strengths, deadlines and brand guidelines are sacrosanct in marketing & advertising. The industry thrives on precision and reliability, making it crucial not to take these lightly. A clever idea or quirky execution can fall flat if it misses a launch window or strays from the brand's essence. Balancing their fresh approach with the discipline to respect these cornerstones ensures their creativity delivers impactful results within the fast-paced ad world.
Ambika Sharma, Founder and Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy
One response that really stands out is from a Gen Z employee with just six months of experience, who requested a two-month break for unpaid leave. The email was a masterpiece of creativity — they backed their request with stats on mental health benefits and how travel improves intelligence. The best part? They ended with, “I will definitely work with you if not as an employee, then as an influencer.” It was bold, quirky, and very Gen Z. While we couldn’t approve the request, we certainly appreciated the out-of-the-box approach and confidence.
While Gen Z brings a fresh perspective and innovative thinking, one thing that remains sacrosanct in the advertising world is consumer insight. The lack of depth of understanding of “how things work” — from the client’s perspective to the consumer’s behaviour — is irreplaceable. Insight-driven creativity builds lasting connections, and a casual or superficial approach to this can risk missing the mark entirely.
So, what’s the verdict on Gen Z in the advertising and corporate world? They’re bold, they’re hilarious, and they’ve got a knack for breaking all the rules with a side of ‘main character energy’. From energy-cleansing workshops to emails that say ‘stay spicy’, they’re rewriting workplace norms.
But hey, Gen Z, while you’re busy shaking things up, don’t forget the basics. Proofreading isn’t optional, deadlines are sacred, and brand guidelines are your North Star. Blend your creative flair with a pinch of old-school discipline, and you’ll not only pass the vibe check, but you’ll redefine it.