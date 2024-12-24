Wipro elevates Ranjita Ghosh to Global Chief Marketing Officer

Wipro has named Ranjita Ghosh as its Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 1, 2025. In her new role, she will oversee all marketing activities across Wipro Limited's geographies, driving the company’s brand strategy and growth initiatives.
Ghosh, with nearly 20 years of experience in the global technology services industry, has held various leadership positions at Wipro, including Chief Marketing Officer for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit. She has also served as Global Marketing Director for Wipro’s Telecommunications business and its Innovation and Transformation Ecosystems.
She will report to Chief Strategist and Technology Officer Hari Shetty, succeeding Laura Langdon, who is leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities.