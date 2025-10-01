Wit & Chai group raises seed funding for expansion & diversification

Wit & Chai Group, a creative media agency headquartered in Pune with offices in Mumbai and London, has closed its seed funding round at a valuation of Rs 40 crore. The amount raised remains undisclosed.
The equity round saw participation from several investors, including Rohan Vijay Mantri, Promoter of Mantri Landmarks; Sanjay Katkar, MD of Quickheal Technologies; Monish Darda, CTO & Co-Founder of Icertis; and Satyen Patel, MD at Sahyadri Industries.
The company said the capital will be used to drive growth across three areas. These include geographic expansion with a stronger team in Mumbai, scaled operations in London, and new plans for the UAE market; service diversification into B2B SaaS and enterprise clients to create integrated brand experiences across digital and physical platforms. The third is acquisitions, along with intellectual property creation, such as AI-driven creative tools and microdrama content formats.
Speaking on the fundraiser, Nahush Gulawani, Co-founder of Wit & Chai, said, “This investment is not just capital – it’s fuel for our vision. Our focus now is threefold: expanding into global markets, unlocking new service verticals for B2B and enterprise clients, and creating future-ready IPs that marry AI with storytelling. Wit & Chai is set to become a true global creative powerhouse.”
Commenting on the investment, Satyen Patel, MD at Sahyadri Industries, said, “Wit & Chai’s ability to blend creativity, technology, and strategy is refreshing. Their commitment to building AI-driven IPs while scaling globally makes them an exciting player to watch in the evolving creative economy.”
Wit & Chai currently serves clients across India and internationally, with plans to increase its team by 25-30% in the near term in direct and indirect roles. The company said it will continue to strengthen its position at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and innovation.