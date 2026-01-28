Wolfzhowl and The Brand Odyssey launch strategic consumer engagement firm

Wolfzhowl, a behavioural strategy consultancy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pune-based creative consultancy The Brand Odyssey to form a new consumer engagement firm, Wolf Odyssey.
Wolf Odyssey will operate from Pune and work with brands across regional, national and select international markets. The firm will focus on strategic consumer engagement and will serve sectors including real estate, banking and financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and retail.
The partnership combines Wolfzhowl’s work in strategy and growth advisory with The Brand Odyssey’s experience in marketing and creative services. The firm will function as a hub for senior-level strategy development and execution.
Saurabh Khatri, Founder, The Brand Odyssey, will lead client relationships and business growth for the new firm. He has nearly two decades of experience across India, the UAE and Southeast Asia, and has worked across sectors including FMCG, hospitality, real estate and lifestyle. He previously served as head of digital at McCann Worldgroup Indonesia, working on brands such as Dettol, Mentos and Burger King.
Anupama Yadav has joined the firm as Strategy Head and Consultant Partner. She has more than a decade of experience in brand strategy and has held senior roles at agencies including Ogilvy, Grey Group, Dentsu Creative and JWT. Her work spans sectors such as luxury, automotive, FMCG, healthcare and consumer durables. Based in Pune, Yadav will work closely with regional brands through Wolf Odyssey.
Commenting on the partnership, Kalyan Ram Challapali, founder, Wolfzhowl Global, said, “Wolf Odyssey reflects how client needs are evolving, towards a sharper, more localised strategy that can move seamlessly from thinking to execution. By bringing together Wolfzhowl’s creative and content strengths with The Brand Odyssey’s depth in brand and digital strategy, we’re expanding our offering in a way that is both focused and flexible. This collaboration allows us to partner more closely with brands that need senior, hands-on thinking to drive relevance and growth in specific markets.”
Anupama Yadav and Saurabh Khatri added in a joint statement, “Wolf Odyssey has been conceived to address a clear gap we see in the market, brands needing strong, on-ground strategic leadership that understands local context without losing sight of larger brand ambition. The early response has been encouraging, with mandates already underway across healthcare and diagnostics, and conversations opening up across sectors. What’s most exciting is the opportunity to build brands with clarity, intent, and sustained impact, right from the ground up.”