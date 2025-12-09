Wondrlab expands Hector into US & Japan as global retail media investments accelerate

Wondrlab has announced that its proprietary commerce-media platform, Hector, is now used by more than 350 brands across ecommerce, quick commerce and digital retail. The company said the platform, developed in-house three years ago, has scaled to handle over ₹3,500 crore in ad investments and has been recognised as one of Amazon Ads’ Top 20 Innovation Partners globally — the only Indian company on the list.

The platform has also secured ISO and SOC compliance, enabling enterprise clients to deploy AI-driven commerce-media tools with data governance and security protocols in place, the network stated.

Hector’s expansion into the United States and Japan forms a key part of Wondrlab’s international strategy, with the US now emerging as its second-largest growth market due to faster adoption of deep-tech SaaS products.

Commenting on the platform’s trajectory, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder, Wondrlab Network, said, “Hector’s trajectory reaffirms Wondrlab’s founding belief that India can create world-class platforms, not as a support function to marketing, but as the primary engine of business transformation… The adoption of Hector by over 200 clients, and its expansion into markets like the US and Japan, shows that Indian engineering and product thinking can compete, and win, on a global stage.”

Meher Patel, Founder, Neon and Hector AI, added, “Our goal from day one was to build a next-generation commerce-media platform that delivers measurable outcomes at scale… Taking this technology to markets like the US and Japan is just the beginning of building one of the world’s most advanced retail and commerce-media ecosystems from India.”

Wondrlab said Hector now forms a core part of its full-funnel marketing transformation stack, with rising demand across retail, ecommerce, FMCG, fintech and mobility sectors.