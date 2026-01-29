Wondrlab Network names Ishaan Balvani as Creative Lead - Digital.

Wondrlab Network has announced the appointment of Ishaan Balvani as Creative Lead - Digital.
In his new role, Balvani is expected to lead digital-first creative thinking across the network, strengthening its focus on culture-led full-funnel storytelling, brand relevance, and integrated digital solutions.
Balvani will report to Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer and Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network.
Before joining Wondrlab, Balvani served at FCB Kinnect as Group Creative Director. During his tenure, he was involved in building digital narratives, leading integrated campaigns for brands, and mentoring creative teams across platforms.
Balvani's past work includes campaigns for brands such as HDFC Bank, Tata.ev and Flipkart, as well as projects across sectors including finance, e-commerce, entertainment and consumer goods.
His portfolio also includes brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Durex, Amul, Amazon, Google, Lodha Group, Aditya Birla Capital, and Standard Chartered.
Balvani will collaborate closely with strategy, technology, and media teams to translate insights into digital ideas.
Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer and Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network, said, “Ishaan brings a rare combination of creative depth and digital instinct. His ability to think in platforms, culture, and ideas makes him a strong addition to our creative leadership. As brands navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem, Ishaan’s leadership will help us deliver sharper, more meaningful work.”
Speaking on his new role, Ishaan Balvani said, “Wondrlab’s integrated and platform-first approach really stood out to me. It’s a network that’s building for where brands and culture are headed, not where they’ve been. I’m excited to collaborate with teams across the network to create digital work that is relevant, impactful, and truly connected to people.”