World Pickleball League signs streaming deal with Sony LIV for Season 2

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has signed an exclusive digital streaming partnership with Sony LIV ahead of its second season.
Under the agreement, all 120 matches of WPBL Season 2 will be streamed live and on demand on Sony LIV. The season will feature seven teams owned by public figures, including actors, filmmakers and former and current sports personalities.
The league is affiliated with the All India Pickleball Association, the Asia Federation of Pickleball and the United World Pickleball Federation.
Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, said, “Our partnership with Sony LIV is a key step in expanding WPBL’s digital reach and deepening our connection with fans across India. Sony LIV enables us to reach new audiences where they are today, on mobile and connected devices. Season 2 represents a significant leap for the league, with more teams, more matches and a growing pool of international and Indian talent. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a scalable, fan-first league with a strong global appeal.”
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, added, "Pickleball is creating a new wave of sports engagement with its high-octane action and celebrity endorsement. The first edition of the league established pickleball as a strong urban contender by drawing high engagement from audiences across key metros. Through our continued partnership with the World Pickleball League, Sony LIV is proud to offer fans seamless live and on-demand access to every match, key moments and behind-the-scenes action, delivering an immersive experience that connects with today’s digitally savvy and sports-loving generation."
Season 2 will feature 120 matches played over 13 days, up from 90 matches in the inaugural season. The upcoming season will include 56 players from 18 countries.
The partnership is aimed at expanding access to the sport among digital audiences in India through live coverage and on-demand viewing.