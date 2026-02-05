Worldpanel, SYNCMedia launch single source cross-platform ad attribution framework

Worldpanel India, part of Kantar, and SYNCMedia have launched a deterministic, single-source, cross-platform attribution framework, aimed at linking advertising exposure to business outcomes.
The framework is designed to measure advertising effectiveness across linear television, digital video and over-the-top (OTT) platforms using people-level data. It seeks to move beyond probabilistic reach estimates by directly connecting ad exposure to online actions such as search, website visits, e-commerce and quick-commerce activity.
The single-source panel includes smartphone users across India’s six metropolitan markets. Participants install SYNCMedia’s SYNC Pulse mobile app, which uses automatic content recognition to identify ad exposure across screens, alongside computer vision and mobile-level fingerprinting to track online behaviour. The system is intended to allow advertisers to analyse outcomes by exposure source and audience cohort to inform media planning and allocation.
According to early campaign analysis across categories including automobiles, insurance, banking, handsets, consumer durables, online apps and FMCG, performance varied by platform and exposure mix.
Audiences exposed only to linear television recorded 15-25% higher online search conversions than those exposed only to user-generated content (UGC) video platforms. Campaigns that reached audiences across both linear TV and digital video delivered more than 50% higher conversions on average compared with UGC-only exposure.
The analysis also found that linear TV delivered 50-100% more reach than the largest UGC platform, along with three to four times higher exclusive reach. While digital-only exposure generated 30-50% higher website-visit conversions than linear TV alone, campaigns combining TV and digital consistently performed better across the marketing funnel.
Commenting on the findings, Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing at Policybazaar, said, “The ability to map cross-screen attribution on business outcome metrics is a valuable addition to how we analyse the effectiveness of various video advertising platforms at Policybazaar. This measurement framework strengthens our efforts towards a more integrated, evidence-based understanding of cross-platform consumption behaviour, as opposed to assumption-based, siloed planning. We believe this would play an important role in our media planning, allocation, and campaign optimisation strategies.”
Commenting on the launch, K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director - South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, said, “This cross‑platform attribution is a game changer for brands seeking a robust & unified solution for understanding the relative effectiveness of media platforms in influencing business metrics. Our single‑source panel will expand in size and coverage during 2026 and unlock FMCG marketers’ long‑pending assertion on the short‑term sales impact of video campaigns.”
Anubhav Sharma, CEO & Founder, SYNCMedia, added, “The future of media measurement lies in truth, not assumptions. SYNCMedia’s technology brings deterministic, people-level accountability to cross-screen advertising; something the industry has long aspired to but never fully achieved. By combining real exposure capture with real business actions, we are enabling brands to move beyond channel debates and focus on what truly drives growth.”