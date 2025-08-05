WPP's Atique Kazi steps down after 12 years as President of eCommerce

Atique Kazi has stepped down as President of eCommerce, Performance and Digital Products at WPP Media after 12 years to pursue new ventures, the company said in a post on its LinkedIn. Kazi was key in developing digital, commerce and performance marketing efforts at WPP Media.
He is being succeeded by Sairam Ranganathan, who has been appointed as Head of Commerce for WPP Media India.Kazi joined GroupM in July 2021 and was also part of the GroupM India Executive Committee.
The company said, “During his time at the company, Atique was key in developing digital, commerce and performance marketing efforts at WPP Media, and we thank him for his incredible contributions.”
Before joining WPP, Kazi built a diverse global career across leading media and technology companies. He held leadership roles at Xaxis, where he served as Managing Director in India and later as Vice President of New Business in Singapore, driving programmatic growth and digital innovation.
Before Xaxis, he spent nearly three years at Yahoo! in London, leading planning, sales strategy, and media account management across emerging EMEA markets. His earlier experience includes regional digital roles at The Economist in Dubai and online partnerships at The Times of India, reflecting his deep expertise in digital media, strategy and regional market expansion.