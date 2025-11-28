WPP Media's Ajay Mehta steps down after a decade

Ajay Mehta steps down from his role as Head of Branded Content & Creative Services at WPP Media after more than two decades in advertising and content leadership. Mehta joined WPP Media (formerly GroupM) in August 2024, where he led the network’s branded content and creative services mandate. He simultaneously served as Chief Content Officer at Mindshare India, a position he has held since June 2023.
Before this, Mehta spent nearly a decade at Mindshare in leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and Vice President, overseeing content strategy and brand partnerships for several key clients, notably Hindustan Unilever brands.
His earlier experience includes more than a decade at Ogilvy, where he worked across client servicing and leadership roles, including Vice President and Client Services Director. Mehta began his agency career at Ogilvy in 2004, spending over a decade in the Mumbai office before moving to Mindshare.
Across roles at Ogilvy, Mindshare, and WPP Media, Mehta has worked across content strategy, partnerships, creative leadership, and large-scale brand solutions in categories including FMCG, telecom, retail, finance, auto and technology.
His exit marks the close of a long tenure across GroupM and Mindshare, where he helped build and institutionalise the branded content function within the network.