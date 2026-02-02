WPP Media names Andrea Suarez as CEO for Latin America

Suarez joins the agency from IPG Mediabrands, where she most recently served as Global Chief Executive Officer of UM Worldwide. She is expected to oversee the agency’s operations across Latin America as it expands its presence in the region.
Commenting on Suarez’s appointment, Brian Lesser, Chief Executive Officer, WPP Media, in a post on LinkedIn, said, “Absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrea Suarez as our next CEO for Latin America. Andrea’s leadership is well known in the region and beyond. We’re excited to have such a high-impact leader join our team to help us build the future of marketing and deliver intelligent growth for our clients. Excited for what this means for our mission in Latin America. Let’s go!”
In her new role, Suarez is expected to play a central role in shaping its regional strategy as it focuses on growth and client services across the Americas.