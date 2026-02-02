Industry Updates Latest Stories

WPP Media names Andrea Suarez as CEO for Latin America

In her new role, Suarez is expected to play a central role in shaping its regional strategy as it focuses on growth and client services across the Americas.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
fi - 2026-02-02T174009.988

 WPP Media has appointed Andrea Suarez as Chief Executive Officer for Latin America.

Suarez joins the agency from IPG Mediabrands, where she most recently served as Global Chief Executive Officer of UM Worldwide. She is expected to oversee the agency’s operations across Latin America as it expands its presence in the region.

Commenting on Suarez’s appointment, Brian Lesser, Chief Executive Officer, WPP Media, in a post on LinkedIn, said, “Absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrea Suarez as our next CEO for Latin America. Andrea’s leadership is well known in the region and beyond. We’re excited to have such a high-impact leader join our team to help us build the future of marketing and deliver intelligent growth for our clients. Excited for what this means for our mission in Latin America. Let’s go!”

In her new role, Suarez is expected to play a central role in shaping its regional strategy as it focuses on growth and client services across the Americas.

Latin America Brian Lesser WPP Media