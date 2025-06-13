WPP Media names Caroline Foster Kenny & Stephanie Prager as Global Client Presidents

WPP Media has announced the appointment of Caroline Foster Kenny as Global Client President. In this role, she will oversee EssenceMediacom's client portfolio. Kenny joins from VML, where she served as Global Chief Client Officer, and brings over 15 years of leadership experience within WPP, including key roles at Wunderman Thompson and Wavemaker. Her expertise lies in client integration across WPP, business growth, and organizational transformation.
Joining alongside her is Stephanie Prager, also appointed as Global Client President, responsible for a portfolio of WPP Media’s top global accounts. Prager comes from Publicis, where she held a similar role. Before that, she consulted for Mondelēz on digital customer experience strategy and spent a decade at X (formerly Twitter), where she helped build its global advertising business and diversify revenue streams.
These appointments come amid major leadership changes at the group. Mark Read, who has served as CEO of WPP since 2018, will step down at the end of the year. Having spent over 30 years at the company, Read will retire and exit the board on December 31. A global search for his successor is currently underway.
The leadership reshuffle follows WPP’s recent rebranding of its media division to WPP Media, aligning with growing advertiser demand for integrated, end-to-end media capabilities. The newly unified entity now oversees more than $60 billion in annual media investments, serving over 75% of the world’s leading advertisers across more than 80 markets.
WPP Media will continue operating well-known agency brands including Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom, each retaining dedicated client teams while leveraging shared infrastructure, technology, and talent.