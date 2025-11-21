WPP wins media mandate for Henkel Consumer Brands

WPP Media unit has been awarded Henkel Consumer Brands’ consolidated media business across Europe, expanding an existing partnership between the agency and the brand.
The mandate covers the brand’s including Persil, Perwoll, Bref, Schwarzkopf and Syoss across 30 European markets. The decision adds 13 markets to the 17, the agency secured in late 2024.
The agency is expected to manage digital media activation for the brand from Düsseldorf and London, with a dedicated team overseeing regional coordination, governance and collaboration with local markets to account for country-specific needs across media channels.
The brand’s review process began in June and focused on future media planning in an AI-driven environment. The agency’s approach, which emphasised new operating models, revised roles and value delivery, was selected after the competitive process.
The company said its WPP Open platform, used across its marketing operations, was a key factor in the selection and will support the transition of the newly added markets.