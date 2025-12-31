WPP Media’s Premjeet Sodhi encourages marketers to prioritise measurement over dashboards

Premjeet Sodhi, Global Analytics Lead at WPP Media’s OpenX, has called on marketers and agency teams to focus more on measurement frameworks rather than relying heavily on dashboards and routine reporting.
In a LinkedIn video, Sodhi described a common challenge for marketing teams: balancing time spent on reporting versus measurement. He said reporting records what media activity took place, while measurement shows the effect of that activity on a brand. Reporting is necessary, he said, but measurement is what drives real impact.
Sodhi explained that measurement does not happen automatically, even with large volumes of data and advanced tools. He said brands need to deliberately build the link between media activity and business outcomes by first establishing a clear measurement framework. Such a framework should define what is measured, when it is measured and how it is measured.
He cautioned that moving straight into analytics without this structure can lead brands to focus on the wrong indicators and answer the wrong questions. According to Sodhi, the most difficult step is deciding which business questions matter most and selecting brand key performance indicators that truly reflect those goals.
Sales, he said, may not always be the most relevant metric, noting that some businesses may need to focus on measures such as new customer acquisition. He added that no single tool provides all the answers, pointing to attribution, incrementality testing and market mix models as approaches that often need to be combined.
Sodhi acknowledged that building a measurement framework requires time and investment but said it can significantly improve how brands learn, optimise and make decisions.