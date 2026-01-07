WPP Media retains Reckitt India's media mandate

WPP Media has retained the integrated media mandate for Reckitt India and has also been awarded the brand’s e-commerce media mandate, expanding an association that began in 2023.
Under the renewed mandate, Wavemaker will continue to handle Reckitt India’s media strategy, planning and buying. It will also lead to the newly added e-commerce media responsibilities. The scope combines traditional media, digital and commerce planning under a single operating structure.
Separately, Reckitt had earlier appointed the agency to manage media planning and buying across 21 European markets, effective January 1, 2026.
As part of the expanded engagement in India, the agency will deploy a dedicated team focused on commerce within the brand’s e-commerce operations. The team will work across areas including media strategy, execution, analytics and performance optimisation.
Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, said, “As a business, our expectation from our media partner goes beyond efficiency; it is about accountability for growth. WPP Media has demonstrated the ability to deliver consistency on core media while bringing sharper execution and rigour into e-commerce, a channel that is increasingly material to our topline. This expanded partnership gives us confidence that our brands are being built for the long term, while also winning at the digital shelf every day.”
Ajay Gupte, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, added, “The renewal and expansion of our partnership with Reckitt is a strong reflection of the trust we’ve built through consistent delivery and shared ambition. As media and commerce continue to converge, our focus is on creating integrated strategies that balance brand-building with performance, scale with precision, and creativity with data. This expanded mandate enables us to deliver more connected, impactful consumer experiences and drive sustainable business growth for Reckitt in India and beyond.”
The expanded mandate includes the brand’s portfolio of Dettol, Harpic, Durex, Finish, Lysol and Veet.